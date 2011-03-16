Hotelier sued over two years, $175K back 'room' taxes

By Gordon Boyd

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- You buy into a lot of history, when you take over the hotel aboard the riverboat Delta Queen.

But the new bosses sure wish they'd heard *one* bell a lot sooner!

"The (Lee Ann & Randy) Ingrams took over operation of the Delta Queen in August," says public relations spokesperson Robin Derryberry. "The taxes owed are from April to July."

Room occupancy taxes.

In Chattanooga and Hamilton County, they add up to 8 percent of what the Queen charges per suite per night. Almost $38,000.

"This was not revealed to them at closing. They were caught by surprise," Derryberry says.

County Trustee Bill Hullander can't forgive the debt. But he is being flexible

Comfort Suites on Williams, however, is not getting a gentle wake-up call.

"I don't want to go and padlock their place," Hullander says. "I don't want to put anybody out of business, but we are needing to get our money."

More than two years' worth.

The room taxes themselves total almost $100,000.

But penalties and interest accrue; 3 percent each month that the taxes are delinquent, plus state-mandated penalties; $36,266.87, by last count.

Hullander has imposed his own penalties $50 per day for 740 days; $37,000.

The total bill; $174,756.19.

Property records show that Comfort Suites' owner is Mike Patel, of Chattanooga.

A desk clerk said he was unavailable when Eyewitness News visited the motel Wednesday morning.

He hasn't returned phone calls either.

"They told us they'd be back with us to get a loan and take care of it," Hullander says.

That was five months ago; shortly after Hullander took office.

So Hullander's suing Mike Patel.

But he's giving the Queen's operators more time.

"They're working on a payment plan to make sure the taxes are paid," Derryberry says.

The Ingrams have not decided whether they'll try to recover those costs from the Queen's former operators, Derryberry says.

But it hasn't soured them on the river lady.

"Now that the weather is nice, we're expecting more and more people to come out and enjoy that wonderful vessel,"

The incidents have prompted Hullander to change the rules.

"When someone gets 90 days behind now, I'm gonna put a lien on the place," he says.