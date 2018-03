Cindy Sexton

Eyewitness News

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Sharrock family of Lakeview is still living in a whirlwind.

Less than a month after the crowd roared, "Move that bus!" life will never be the same.

The show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" chose the family because nine-year-old Patrick has brittle bone disease and the old family home was in poor repair and dangerous for the boy.

Dad, Michael Sharrock, says living in the new home is allowing him and his wife Cindy to pay it forward. They are already making plans to help with several charities.



Michael says they are enjoying reading letters and seeing pictures from many of the neighbors and volunteers who helped in the effort.

If you'd like to correspond with the Sharrocks, here's the address:

PO Box 90042

Chattanooga,TN

37421