Eye on Health: Cyberchondria

There's a new buzz word among doctors, cyberchondria. You may even have it yourself, if you've been googling your symptoms.

Doctors say using the internet to self-diagnose isn't always a bad thing, but, it can cause unnecessary worry.

Turning to Google to figure out your mysterious symptoms can turn up so many results, it's downright confusing.

Krista Doster found out the hard way.

"I was having really intense chest pain and you know, I'm young so I thought, 'What could this be?," says Doster.

The 41 year old mom even limited her search to the websites recommended by doctors. She thought she had an answer.

"So I'm looking and everything I'm reading says, 'You're having a heart attack," says Doster.

So, Doster had her son drive her to the emergency room. It turns out, she had an inflamed gallbladder that had to be removed.

"So it wasn't my heart, but I was convinced it was," says Doster.

Doster's doctor, Jane Sadler, says diagnosing yourself on the internet can cause unnecessary fear that you have diseases you really don't. There's a team to describe that fear, "cyberchondria."

"It becomes bad when they arm themselves with too much information. It's created anxiety and their family members are worried about them and they come in with a number of questions when they have a simple concern that has an obvious answer," says Dr. Jane Sadler.

When a patient enters the doctors office, armed with a stack of internet printouts, what they contain can either help or hinder the diagnosis.

"They're pre-educated, which sometimes can be a good thing," says Dr. Sadler.

Physicians often find it challenging to convince patients they don't need extra tests to diagnose a simple problem.

"Those tests are not very cheap, and so sometimes it adds to the cost of care, but that's why we need to partner with our patients with their medical decision-making based on their cyber research and try to avoid cyberchondria," says Dr. Sadler.

Doctor Sadler says it's important to partner with patients and guide them through their online research. Sadler even hops on the web herself.

"As physicians we need to accept that these patients are coming in with information and we don't need to roll our eyes," says Dr. Sadler.

Cyberspace may not have given Doster the right answer, but it led her to it.

"It's not always bad to look stuff up online because otherwise I probably would have stayed at home." says Doster.

So to cure what ails you, use the internet as a resource, but not the only resource.