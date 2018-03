By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A city employee charged with rape will be in court Thursday.

Prosecutors want the bond increased for Carlton Cameron, because of a previous sex crime conviction.

A woman told police she was leaving Warehouse Row last month, when Shrena Bell approached her for directions.

Bell reportedly put a knife to her throat, and drove her to a home.

The woman says Bell and Cameron raped her repeatedly and stole her jewelry.

Cameron posted a 60-thousand dollar bond.

A judge will make a ruling on his bond.

Bell is also expected in court on Thursday.