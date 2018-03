By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Probation is revoked for the suspect in the Mountain Shadows shooting.

Myles Stout was in Hamilton County Court Thursday facing additional charges related to the shooting.

Judge Bales revoked Stout's probation and set a preliminary hearing for later in March.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Additional charges were filed against a young man accused of shooting his friend.

Myles Stout was charged with reckless homicide in the death of Myles Compton, at a home in the Mountain Shadows community.

He now faces charges of reckless endangerment with a weapon, and filing a false report.

Stout originally told police he thought the gun was unloaded when he shot Compton in the chest. But eyewitnesses say stout loaded the gun before firing it.