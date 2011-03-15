Bonds man injured while trying to serve warrants

By WRCB Staff

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- East Ridge Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the Crown Inn located at 6650 B Ringgold Rd. in reference to shots fired, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Mr. Dave Coburn who is employed by Huckabee Bonding suffering from an injured leg.

Mr. Coburn stated he was at this location attempting to locate a John S. Dykes who has multiple warrants for his arrest.

Mr. Coburn told East Ridge Criminal Investigators that Mr. Dykes had made his way to his vehicle and was attempting to flee the scene. The suspect then struck the bondsman with his vehicle as he fled. This is when Mr. Coburn stated he fired one shot at the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle was located unoccupied behind the Family Dollar store located at 6721 Ringgold Rd.

Mr. Dykes was apprehended after a brief foot chase by Tactical Patrol Officers and Uniform Patrol Officers a short time later.

After speaking with investigators Mr. Dykes has been charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment and Evading Arrest in connection with the incident.

In addition to having been charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment and Evading Arrest, Mr. Dykes was also served with several warrants to include, two counts of Failure to Appear, and one count of Theft.

Mr. Dykes is scheduled to be in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday March 22nd at 5pm.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.