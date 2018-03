CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Tuesday, voters in three north Georgia counties all chose to approve a one cent sales tax.

It's called the "Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax", or E-SPLOST.

It's used for capital projects, like constructing buildings, renovations to existing buildings and the purchase of buses.

In Catoosa County, 1,364 voters said yes, and 185 said no.

In Walker County, 1,124 people voted yes, while, only 379 voted no.

In Murray County, there were 1,691 yes votes and 139 no votes.