Why making sure tax money is spent correctly, can cost more

By Gordon Boyd

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Enterprise South Industrial Park wouldn't be home to Volkswagen, Amazon and other companies without millions spent building or widening roads to it and in it.

But how does Chattanooga determine whether the work meets state and federal standards?

"We keep it independent so that the person performing the work is not responsible for judging his own quality," Public Works engineer Bill Payne says.

Volkert & Associates has asked for a change order, adding $36,866.19 to its contract to review construction and engineering. That would push its bill to $712,877.82.

"Because of some time extensions during construction it was necessary to extend the engineering and inspection services as well," Payne says.

The Tennessee River has been eating away at Ross Landing's Riverfront Parkway project.

Public Works and the Downtown Riverfront Development Corporation want to figure out why.

HDR Inc. has bid $610,000.

"When you get divers going in there, this type of work--it's expensive," City Council Chairman Manny Rico says.

"We just don't have the money for these kinds of studies right now," Council member Jack Benson says.

Benson agrees that Chattanooga needs to 'smart plan' the riverfront's fix.

But he's not convinced this is close to the best deal.

"We may have to re-bid it," says Benson. "Try to see if competition will make it so that we can get the type of study that we want for the most economical amount of money."

Payne maintains that it's not so simple.

"Few people can do this work," says Payne. "It's a very detailed, geo-technical structural analysis.

Planners say they have no choice about a number of 'big-ticket' studies.

Post-Hurrican Katrina, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has required that levees be inspected to determine whether they meet standards for flood control.

Hiring Cranston Engineering Group, PC to give the Brainerd Levee the more-than-once-over will cost $511,520.

"TVA has been taking care of this," Rico says. "Now it's being turned over to us, and we have to be recertified so we can keep homeowners insurance premiums down."

That brings us back to Enterprise South.

Volkert also seeking $24,800 more for engineering work on Discovery Drive's intersections, at Volkswagen Drive and Hickory Valley Road. Revised price: $199,200

Rico insists these "Change Orders" aren't rubber stamps.

"They have to prove to us that it's needed," says Rico. "Sometimes we don't pass it and the money goes back to the city."