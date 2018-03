CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Police tell Eyewitness News the 11-year-old girl missing since Monday was found safely in Emma Wheeler Homes.

Raina Bailey ran away from her Woodland View Circle home around 11:30 p.m. Monday after an argument with her mother about staying out late.

Investigators were able to locate the missing girl in the housing development Tuesday evening.

