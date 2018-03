By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Man barricades self while being served with a warrant.

At 11:36 am, police responded to a call for warrant service at 2616 E 18th Street.

When police approached the residence, the suspect, John Shipley went back into the home and barricaded himself from police.

Negotiations for surrender failed and on-duty SWAT officers as well as hostage negotiators were sent to the scene.

After three hours of trying to talk the suspect out of the house, officers went in and were able to apprehend 60-year-old Shipley for outstanding warrants for aggravated assault.

He was taken into custody without incident.