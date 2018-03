By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Police received a shots fired call, Tuesday afternoon.

The call came from 1400 Ivy Street.

Fredrick and Allen Tucker informed police that a juvenile known only as Twan confronted them and tried to pick a fight with Allen. Allen refused to engage Twan and ushered him away.

Shortly after the disorder between the men, two suspects in a blue colored Chevy Impala returned to the residence and shot at the Tuckers.

No one was hit but two vehicles at the residence were damaged by gunfire. No suspects have been located in this incident.