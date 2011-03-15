Unemployment tops 13% in Dalton

By Antwan Harris

Eyewitness News Reporter

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Angela Baskins joins the millions of Americans who are out of work and desperately seeking a job.

She's been coming to the Department of Labor on Battlefield Parkway since January, spending countless hours looking for work.

"I usually search about 50 a day and I come twice a week. I have had a few call backs, but nothing I'm interested in," says Baskins.

According to the most recent unemployment numbers, Georgia is above the national average at 10-percent unemployment

Dalton has one of the highest jobless rates in the state at 13-percent.

"Our country is feeling a huge shock of a lot that is going on right now," says Angela Harris with Dalton State.

Harris says the enrollment at the college has continued to rise since the downturn.

The collapse of the carpet industry has caused about a 35-percent enrollment increase this year over 2010, many of those first-generation students.

She says it's never too late to start a second career or further training in a career.

It's something Baskins never thought would be an issue for her, seeing how she has prior experience.

"It has been really tough and I am surprised. I thought it would be easier with my skills and all, but it hasn't it been," says Baskins.

Now she like many in her shoes are filling out applications, at job fairs, and where ever help wanted signs are posted.

Baskins says there is light at the end of the tunnel, but wonders how long it will be before she sees it.

The State Labor Commissioner's office said the high jobless numbers are to manufacturer layoffs and the 10-percent unemployment is the highest for Georgia.

This also mark the 40th consecutive month, Georgia is above the national average.