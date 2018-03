CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority has been hit with a $450,000 civil penalty for violating the Clean Air Act at the Widows Creek Fossil Plant in northeast Alabama.

The Environmental Protection Agency in an e-mail statement said TVA agreed to the penalty to resolve allegations related to emissions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide.

TVA spokeswoman Barbara Martocci said the emissions happened in 2003 and were traced to problems with ducts when TVA installed a system to reduce emissions. Martocci said all the duct work was replaced in 2005.

She said TVA has agreed to pay the $450,000 penalty.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)