By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Students, teachers and anyone else interested in knowing more about the Volunteer State and its people can now search a newly revamped online Tennessee encyclopedia to get information.

The new Web site of the Tennessee Encyclopedia of History and Culture was launched last month.

The site, which is interactive and uses audio and video, gives general information from everything from the Civil War to the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee is only the second state to launch a free online state encyclopedia.