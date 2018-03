By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Medical Examiner has released the report on Chattanooga first homicide of 2011.

The Medical Examiner's report shows Siler was cut and stabbed 48 times, more than 20 times in the neck. The Medical Examiner believes the neck wounds killed her.

In January, a housekeeper found 29 year old Siler inside a room at the Country Hearth Suites , where she'd been living for months.

Brandon Russell was later charged in her death. Russell's case has been sent to the grand jury.