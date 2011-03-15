Gov Haslam talks about education, honors local teacher

By WRCB Staff

Governor Bill Haslam addressed education during his state of the state address, Monday night.

He said great teachers in the classroom make the most difference in a child's education, possibly more so than where they live and who their parents area.

As an example of a great teacher, he cited a Red Bank High School teacher.

"Let me share the story of a great teacher... Elaine Harper teaches science at Red Bank High School in Chattanooga. She recently encouraged her students to make geysers out of soft drinks and evaluate which compound went the highest. By the way Dr. Pepper won-- 14.5 feet, just in case you're wondering. But her Advanced Chemistry class was clearly engaged and enjoying the project, but that was not the point. Her students were learning about research methods," says Haslam.

Elaine harper has been a teacher for more than 10-years.

Harper Says larger classes sometimes make it difficult to work with students individually, but she also uses technology to get them engaged.

"I try as much as possible to incorporate technology. That's what students are used to. That's what they like. And, so I do incorporate lots of different technology teaching strategies in the classroom," says Harper.

Governor Haslam also wants to reduce teacher paperwork so they can concentrate more on the classroom.

He's proposed changing tenure to after five years, instead of three, so teachers can be properly evaluated and then periodic reviews after that to make sure the best teachers stay in the classroom.