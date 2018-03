By WRCB Staff

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Dalton man, who leased out a building that was the focus of a meth investigation, now faces drug charges himself.

Rodney Bearden was arrested over the weekend. He faces several charges including drug possession and DUI.

Bearden leases space to Dwight Cook, who was arrested last week for allegedly selling meth out of his cheerleading gym.

Bearden's arrest is not connected to the meth investigation.