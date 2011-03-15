UPDATE 5: Suspect in East 14th Street shooting pleads guilty Posted: Tuesday, March 15, 2011 2:05 PM EDT Updated: Monday, November 17, 2014 6:12 PM EST Posted:Updated:

UPDATE 11/17/14: Kadeem Pratt pleaded guilty Monday to facilitation of 2nd degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.



But he may soon be eligible for parole. Pratt was arrested in March 2011, police say he's linked to the shooting death of 49-year-old Robert Moore on East 14th Street.



The victim was on the front porch of his home on East 14th Street when he was shot in broad daylight.



Pratt has already served 3 years.



___________________________________________________________________________________________



Update 3/16/11



CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Police have made an arrest in a the East 14th Street shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.



Twenty one year old Kadeem Pratt is charged with the death of forty nine year old Robert Moore.



A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was seen by officers on Tunnel Boulevard. Police searched the vehicle and found a rifle and ammunition rounds that matched those at the crime scene.



A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.



-----------------------------------------------



CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting on East 14th Street.



The shooting occurred around 1:20 at 2302 East 14th Street.



According to police, three people were standing in front of the home when two black male suspects pulled up in a maroon Lincoln Town Car and opened fire.



Police say one of the bullets fired was from a high powered rifle and is believed to have struck the victim on the porch.



A 40-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and taken to Erlanger Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds. The two other victims at the home were uninjured.



Gaynor Espy Jr. tells Eyewitness News he watched his uncle, Robert Moore, take his last breath. He adds, "That could've been me, it coulda been my face, if I wouldn't have leanted back, I probably wouldn't be talking to you now."



Officers have not released a description of the suspects and are still working on a motive for the shooting.



Around 3:30 pm, several police officers responded to 400 Tunnel Blvd for a vehicle fitting the suspect description. The vehicle at turned out to be stolen. The occupants of that vehicle are being investigated to see if they are connected to the shooting.



