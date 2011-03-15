NC Senator extends barbecue bet ahead of NCAA tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Friendly wagers of all kinds are lining up ahead of the NCAA basketball tournament this week.

The same holds true at the U.S. Capitol.

Senator Kay Hagan, of North Carolina, has extended a wager to the senators of Arkansas ahead of the "First Four" game between UNC Asheville and the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

If UNC Asheville advances into the tournament, Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Mark Pryor (D-AR) would have to provide Senator Hagan with an order of Arkansas barbecue. If Little Rock advances, Hagan would serve North Carolina barbecue to the Arkansas delegation.

"I am so proud of all the North Carolina teams competing in this year's tournament, and I am very excited for tonight's inaugural ‘First Four' game," said Hagan. "I know the Bulldogs are ready to come out on top tonight. My colleagues from Arkansas better start warming up their barbecue."

The 2011 men's basketball tournament marks the first time in history where teams in each of the four regional brackets would have to compete in play-in games.