CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Birchwood man has been indicted on federal perjury charges.

Kenneth Wayne Hafley, 57, of Birchwood was indicted by a federal grand jury on perjury charges related to a civil trial.

Hafley had testified that in 2008 he saw three Hamilton County deputies shoot Tommy Jones as he was climbing over a fence and then shot him again after pulling him off the fence.

The estate of Tommy Jones had sued the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Billy Long and the three deputies involved in the shooting.

In 2010, a jury found that the three deputies had shot Jones in self-defense.

If convicted, Hafley faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.