UPDATE: Union supporters disrupt Senate committee hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Troopers at the Tennessee Capitol have forcibly carried out seven union supporters after their protest disrupted a Senate committee hearing.

The seven were among of group of protesters who stood up during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing Tuesday and began chants about what they called "union busting" by the state Legislature.

Most demonstrators left the hearing room after about 30 minutes, but a small group tried to lock arms to keep from being removed.

Troopers pulled the holdouts out of the room one by one, while lawmakers, lobbyists and other observers looked on.

The committee disruption occurred after hundreds of labor supporters gathered for a midday protest near the Capitol to denounce a bill to strip teachers of their collective bargaining rights.

Online:

Read HB0130 at http://capitol.tn.gov



---

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Hundreds of people are expected at a midday rally for worker's rights and better living wages at the Tennessee Capitol.

The Tuesday rally is a response to Gov. Bill Haslam's Monday night State of the State address.

A coalition of nearly two dozen faith, community and labor organizations is scheduled to converge on the Capitol at noon demanding good jobs and better wages for Tennesseans. They will also call on state lawmakers to support government workers.

