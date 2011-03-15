North GA development conference to spotlight technology

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) - Governor Nathan Deal is scheduled to present the keynote address at a conference at North Georgia College that will focus on using technology to spur development in that portion of the state.

Ruben Boling, director of the school's Center for the Future of North Georgia, says Microsoft and Intel will be represented at the conference on Wednesday.

Morning sessions will focus on growth at existing businesses and will include a demonstration by Microsoft on how its Cloud platform can be used to develop customer relationships. The afternoon session, with presentations by the CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Broadband Cooperative and a vice president of the National Data Center Group, will be geared toward economic development professionals and focus on recruiting technology-based companies.

Boling said about 250 people are expected to attend.

