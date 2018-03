ATLANTA (AP) - The issue of Sunday liquor sales, which seemed to have been shelved for the session, has found new life and is expected to come up for a vote in the Georgia Senate.

After languishing for weeks, the bill cleared the Rules Committee Tuesday and is on the full Senate agenda for Wednesday.

Lawmakers have touted the issue - which would offer municipalities the option of putting the question to voters - as 1 of local control, not morality. Though he is not a drinker, Gov. Nathan Deal has signaled his support for the local option.

Majority Leader Chip Rogers said the caucus has continued to discuss the issue throughout the session. He would not discuss the bill's prospects, though he supports the legislation.

