Lean Cuisine Recall

By: Nicole Tidmore

Producer

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Nestle Prepared Foods Company is recalling its "Lean Cuisine Simple Favorites, spaghetti with meatballs".

The company recalled the item after getting complaints from customers finding hard plastic in the product.

No one has been injured.

The products subject to recall include:

• 9.5-oz. Packages of "lean cuisine simple favorites, spaghetti with meatballs."

The packages bear the establishment number "P-7991" and the case code "0298595519p" and a best before date of November, 2011 printed on the side of the package, underneath the ingredient listing. The spaghetti and meatball products were packaged on Oct. 25, 2010, and shipped to distributors and retail stores east of the Rocky Mountains.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Rox O'hearn, manager of marketing communications at (440) 264-5170, or Bonita Cleveland, consumer services manager, at (440) 264-5194.

Consumers with food safety questions can "ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA meat and poultry hotline 1-888-mphotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10a.m. To 4 p.m. (Eastern time) Monday through Friday.