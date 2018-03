JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis Police have captured two fugitives

suspected in a fatal carjacking of an Ohio man.

The capture came Monday after the two men crashed a vehicle and

tried to run away.

Police say 33-year-old Darian "Drake" Pierce and 36-year-old

Ricky Wedgeworth were caught about 90 miles from where they were

last reported seen, at a park near Jackson. Police say they stole a

government pickup after tying up two workers at the park.

Authorities have been looking for them since they escaped from

Baton Rouge, La., police barracks on March 4. They are suspects in

the slaying of David Michael Cupps of Sunbury, Ohio.

Police believe Cupps was carjacked in Vicksburg, Miss. His body

was found in Bessemer, Ala.

