Titans owner sends letter to season ticket holders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Titans owner Bud Adams has sent a letter to season ticket holders answering questions on the NFL's lockout, the draft and how refunds will be handled if any games are canceled.

The Titans say the letter from Adams was mailed out on Monday so season ticket holders should begin receiving them starting Tuesday.

Before the Titans owner addresses the 2011 season, he notes the recent hiring of Mike Munchak as hew coach and how excited he is about the new coaching staff. Adams then addresses how the "work stoppage" will impact the 2011 season.

On the back of the letter is a list of 8 questions and answers, including pointing that payments on season tickets will be delayed and whether replacement players might be used is a league decision, not one to be made by the Titans.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.