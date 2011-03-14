Donut Disaster: Woman crashes car through Ft. O business

Story by Megan Boatwright

Eyewitness News Reporter

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA. (WRCB)-- A 14-year business in Fort Oglethorpe will be closed for the next month.

Saturday morning, a Rock Spring woman crashed her car through the Donut Palace on Battlefield Parkway, causing major damage.

Employees were in the back of the building.

Fort Oglethorpe Police say a customer walked out of the store minutes before the accident happened, but the good news in all of this is no one was hurt.

Ringing the bell at Fort Oglethorpe's Donut Palace Monday won't get you in any service.

"I think you can probably get a good deal on some used donuts," says Mitch Detton, cleanup crew member.

Even the cleanup man, there to replace Georgia Lottery equipment, is shocked by what he sees.

"Retailers get all kinds of things happening to them. Accidents, robberies, things like that but I think this is the most damage I've ever seen to a retail store," says Detton.

Stella and Peter Kim came to the U.S. from South Korea 15 years ago, and have owned the business for 14 of them.

"I still have a headache, and I'm scared and troubled," says Stella Kim.

Mr. & Mrs. Kim say they were in the kitchen, cooking apple fritters when the Lincoln Town Car crashed through the front of the building.

Police say they believe the driver may have hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.





"I looked around, some car is in the store, it scared me," says Mrs. Kim.

It happened just before 10 a.m.

Fort Oglethorpe police say a 69-year-old woman, intending to park in front of the Donut Palace, somehow jumped the curb and put the car through the front door instead.

Thankfully, no one was manning the front counter at the time, and although there were customers inside, no one was injured.

Now the owners just have to figure out how and when they'll reopen.

"I'm lucky and nobody was hurt, we are okay now," says Mrs. Kim.

It's too soon to know damage estimates.

The Kim's plan to repair and reopen within a month.

The driver was not issued a citation and won't face any charges, police say, because it was an accident.

She suffered no injuries from the crash, but was visibly shaken and collapsed.

She was treated at a local hospital.