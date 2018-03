CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Chattanooga Police Department continues to search for two suspects, who robbed a Murphy Oil convenience store on Lee Highway Friday.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects along with descriptions.

The first male suspect is described as dark-skinned, 5'08, 150 pounds and wearing all black.

The second suspect, who had the gun, was described as medium skin-toned, 5'09, 140 pounds, wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt with a blue ball cap, blue jeans and red shoes.

If you recognize either suspect, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department.