CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Mandy Hlubek, the Chattanooga woman who witnessed the devastation in Japan, has finally made it back to the United States.

Hlubek flew to Hong Kong around 4:00 pm (2:00 am Eastern time) Sunday.

From Hong Kong, Hlubek was booked on a direct flight to Detroit, where she now is.

She spent a couple of nights sleeping on the floor at the Sapporo, Japan airport in an underground room, where security made several stranded travelers stay when the airport closed at night.

She is expected to arrive in Atlanta Monday evening.