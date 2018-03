DADE COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A 71-year-old Dade County man is headed to the bank after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

Johnny Chambers, a welder from Rising Fawn, won $35,000 by playing the instant game, Cashword III.

He claimed his prize Monday at Georgia Lottery's Dalton district office.

Chambers says he has big plans for the cash prize.

"I'm going to spend it," says Chambers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pilot Travel Center on Deer Head Cove Road in Rising Fawn.