ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Board of Education has approved allowing schools flexibility in the math classes they offer.

The board met on Monday and approved the recommendation by State School Superintendent John D. Barge to allow four separate courses to be taught to students who may be struggling with the integrated curriculum.

The four new courses - GPS Algebra, GPS Geometry, GPS Advanced Algebra, and GPS Pre-Calculus - are taught in a more traditional fashion.

Students struggling with the integrated curriculum will now earn core credit for support classes. Students must receive four units of math in order to graduate.

Many students are taking multiple math courses, making them unable to take other electives.

Barge campaigned last year on changing the curriculum, saying the classes confuse some students and fluster teachers.

