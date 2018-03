Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Failing Score:

Tienda Maya

Central Avenue

Score: 59



*No Hot Water In Kitchen – Not Even Hooked Up

*Not Sanitizing Utensils

*Chemicals Stored With Food

*Meat Not Properly Thawed

*Meat Uncovered in Freezer



*History of Low and Failing Scores





************************************

High Score:

Memos

Martin Luther King

Score: 97