Failing Score:

The Venue

801 South Orchard Knob Ave

Score: 52



*Spoiled Produce

*Main Cook Not Washing Hands

*Utensils Not Clean

*Chemicals Stored With Food

*Meat Stored At Improper Temperature

************************************

High Scores:

Pizza Hut Take-Out

Ringgold Road

Score: 92

McDonald's

Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

Score: 92