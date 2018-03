WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) The American Red Cross is on standby to help in Japan.

We checked with our local Red Cross chapter.

They tell us they do not have plans to send a crew to Japan, instead they are helping from home.

The Chattanooga Red Cross is taking donations for the Japanese Earthquake Pacific Tsunami fund.

To donate: go to www.redcross.org.

You can also drop off a check at the McCallie Avenue office.