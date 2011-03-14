UPDATE2 : Girlfriend's son charged in shooting

Update 3/15/11

The suspect in a shooting on Arlington Terrace, Monday is in jail.

Roderick Jones was taken into custody Monday night.

-----------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - New evidence in a shooting Monday morning has lead police to charge the son of the victim's girlfriend.

Police say Roderick Jones shot Tommy Poindexter five times in the back, shoulders and legs.

Jones is the son of Poindexter's girlfriend Angela Ponder.

Ponder told police that when she returned home from a girlfriend's house she and Poindexter had an argument. At some point during the argument, her son intervened. Jones and Poindexter argued about Poindexter's abusiveness towards Ponder.

That's when police say Jones shot Poindexter.

Poindexter ran to a neighbor home and called police. Poindexter was rushed to surgery and is now listed in critical but stable condition.

Jones faces charges of domestic aggravated assault and attempted first degree murder.

---

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A domestic shooting sends one person to the hospital.

Chattanooga Police say it happened around 4:45a.m. Monday morning at 114 Arlington Terrace.

Tommy Poindexter told police, he ran next door to 113 Arlington Terrace after being shot five times in the back, shoulder and legs.

Poindexter was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. The extent of injuries is unknown.

A suspect taken into custody is Poindexter's girlfriend Angela Ponder.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation and Ponder has not be charged.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.