CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Chattanooga woman is behind bars after police discover her two toddlers home alone.

Police say a neighbor of 23-year-old Jernay Cal called Saturday night to report Cal's two children, ages one and two, were left at the N. Hawthorne Street home with no adult supervision.

The neighbor told police a woman, who was only identified as "Niki", called around 10:00 pm stating she had just taken Cal to work and there was no one watching the children.

Police found the two boys alone, one on the floor and the other asleep in a bed soaked with urine.

Jernay Cal was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.