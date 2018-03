MURRAY COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A Tennessee man is behind bars in Murray County after he was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted child molestation.

According to FBI Agent Brian Lamkin, 22-year-old Justin Mack caught the attention of undercover officers while attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor over the internet.

Investigators say Mack was arrested after traveling to Chatsworth, Georgia from Smyrna, Tennessee Saturday in an effort to act on the arrangements.

He is being held at the Murray County Jail.