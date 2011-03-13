Update: 2 shootings begin at night club, 1 victim shot in the face

Update 03/14/11

A victim shot in the legs this weekend says he was in the parking lot near Club Stepping Out around 3:30 Sunday morning when he heard gunfire.

Sharron Arnold says he then felt pain and realized he had been shot. A friend took him to the hospital where he was treated for non lift threatening injuries. Arnold says he doesn't know who shot him.

Police have no suspect information in this case.

Another victim of a weekend shooting remains in the hospital.

Saundra Williams was hit in the face and shoulder early Sunday morning when she went to pick up her boyfriend, David Craddock. Craddock told police that he was at Club Stepping Out when his truck was shot at multiple times.

Craddock and a friend then drove to Southern Street and called Williams to pick them up.

When they were leaving the area, a dark colored SUV began firing at them.

This is when Williams was hit. She was able to drive herself to the hospital.

Her wounds are considered non life threatening.

Police are still working on suspect leads.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police are investigating two shootings that began at a Shallowford Road night club.

The incidents began around 5:30 am Sunday.

Police say 23-year-old Sharron Arnold was shot once in each leg while standing by his car outside of club Stepping Out.

A short time later, 21-year-old David Craddock Jr. and 19-year-old Reginald Yearby Jr. told police there were driving by the club when shots were fired at their car.

Both made their way to Harriet Tubman and called 20-year-old Saundra Williams to pick them up.

As the three were traveling down N. Hawthorne, more shots were fired hitting Williams in the shoulder and face.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Neither Arnold nor Williams was believed to have suffered life threatening injuries.

Police are treating each incident as separate cases.

There are no suspects at this time.