CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This weekend in Crime Stoppers police are looking for a suspected armed robber.

Michael Branham is accused of robbing a woman on Woodland View Circle.

Police say 24-year-old Branham and another a man approached the victim, and forced her back into her home, while one held a gun to her head.

They made her and other people inside get on the floor and hand over their cash.

Michael Branham uses the nickname "Trojan" and has tattoos on his neck and hands.

He has outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Branham is considered armed and dangerous.

If you've seen him call Crime Stoppers as 698-3333.

Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward.