Trends on 3: Bank on it Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Tennessee Saves Week is underway and it's all about making the most out of that hard-earned dollar!

Guest Information:

Kelley Nave

Organization: United Way of Greater Chattanooga

Phone: (423) 752-0300

Location: 630 Market Street

Website: www.uwchatt.org

Keith Bridges & June Puett

Organization: UT Extension Program

Phone: 423-855-6113

Location: 6183 Adamson Circle

Website: https://utextension.tennessee.edu/hamilton/Pages/default.aspx

Linda Rath

Organization: Consumer Credit Counseling Service

Phone:1-800-459-2227

Location: 2245 Olan Mills Drive