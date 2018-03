HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press)-- The gun used to kill 18-year-old Myles Compton is owned by the father of his best friend.

"He [Jerry Driscoll] maintains those weapons. They are typically unloaded, locked and kept up," said Lee Davis, a criminal defense attorney who is representing the Driscoll family.

Jerry and Patricia Driscoll weren't there Thursday night when about six young adults gathered at their home at 9125 Stoney Mountain Drive.

Kevin Driscoll got out the weapons — as many as two or three — and let his friends pass them around. Then 20-year-old Myles K. Stout pointed one gun at Myles Compton's chest and a shot rang out, according to the arrest report.

