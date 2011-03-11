UPDATE: Man convicted in 2010 gas station murder

By Amy Morrow

Eyewitness News Anchor/ Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The jury handed down a guilty verdict in the trial of Montez Davis, for the shooting death of a man police call an innocent bystander.

Davis drops his head as a jury foreman reads the verdict, guilty of second degree murder. It was the lesser charge of the original first degree murder.

"The proof of pre-med was weak, however some of it existed but it was our contention from the beginning this was an intentional and unlawful killing," says Assistant District Attorney Neil Pinkston.

A jury agreed, convicting 20 year old Davis in the murder of 42 year old Jonathan Lawrence.

Police say Lawrence was an innocent bystander who got caught up in the crossfire. He was pumping gas at Kanku's in January 2010.

Detectives testified that Davis confessed to firing gunshots in response to someone throwing a bottle through his car window, one of the shots fired killed Lawrence.

"We're pleased with the verdict and would like to commend them for their service," says Pinkston.

"I've not spoken to him, I will very soon and we'll plan for a sentencing hearing," says Defense Attorney Curtis Bowe.

In the court, the sound of sobs were muffled and Davis' attorney used a hand to offer comfort.

Family members of both sides rushed out, Davis' family declining comment.

"Obviously the jury took this action seriously; we hope it sends a message," says Pinkston.

A sentencing hearing for Davis is set for May 16th.