CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Bond was set at $25,000 for a man charged with reckless homicide.

When we last called court, Myles stout was still in custody.

He was arrested Wednesday night, after accidentally shooting his 18-year-old friend in the chest.

Myles Compton died at the home in mountain shadows.

According to a police report, Stout originally said his friend shot himself.

Eyewitnesses said Stout was the one who fired the fatal shot.

He later admitted to horse-play that got out of hand.