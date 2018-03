By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga man has been arrested by the FBI after traveling to Ringgold to have sex with a child.

Charles Darryl Akins, 33 years old, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested, Thursday, by FBI agents and Task Force Officers after coming to the attention of undercover officers on the internet.

Akins is currently facing State charges of attempted aggravated child molestation and child pornography, having traveling to Catoosa County, Georgia for purposes of having sex with a minor child.

Akins is currently being held at the Catoosa County Jail.