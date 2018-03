CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A Chattanooga woman is getting to see the devastation of the Japan earthquake first hand.

Mandy Hlubek had just arrived in Sapporo, Japan when the earthquake struck. Because of the chaos on the ground, Hlubek and her fellow passengers were forced remain on the plane on the tarmac without food or water.

After 12 hours on the plane, Mandy tells Eyewitness News Japanese officials have finally let the passengers off the plane. But now with airport facilities closed, Hlubek and her fellow passengers are being left to fend for themselves in a country that has been devastated by an earthquake and tsunami.

