By WRCB Staff

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Ringgold Police arrested a woman wanted for scamming an elderly Florida woman.

Karen Jones told police she was working for a "John Williams", who asked her to pick up some cash at Western Union and send it on to Jamaica.

Police say Jones scammed an elderly woman, out of more than a thousand dollars.

That victim told police she'd won a million dollars and a Mercedes in the lottery. But had to send a processing fee, to claim it.