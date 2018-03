By WRCB Staff

MURPHY, CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (WRCB) -- Authorities found a meth lab in the home while serving a search warrant.

During an investigation authorities discovered and seized a clandestine methamphetamine lab in the Culberson area of Cherokee County.

Law enforcement officers were at the residence executing a search warrant for suspected drug activity when the discovery of the lab was made.

The investigation is being handled by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, Clay County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Special Response Team.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.