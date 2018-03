ATLANTA (AP) - The House has approved an $18.25 billion spending plan that boosts health insurance premiums for state employees and teachers by 20% but also restores some money for school nurses and low-income Medicaid recipients.

The House voted 132-33 to approve the spending blueprint for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

It now heads to the Senate.

The state is grappling with the loss of some $1 billion in federal stimulus dollars. Including the loss in money from Washington, the budget is $1.7 billion leaner than the one for the current year.

Republicans called the plan fiscally-responsible for tough economic times.

Some Democrats voted against the plan, arguing it unfairly impacted children, senior citizens and the poor.

House Bill 78: http://www.legis.ga.gov

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.