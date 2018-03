NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Finance Commissioner Mark Emkes says the state's revenues in February were $7.2 million more than was projected.

Even though the amount is modest, Emkes said in a news release Friday that it's the seventh consecutive month of positive growth this fiscal year and "continues to reflect optimistic consumer confidence and clearly indicates an improving economy in Tennessee."

Sales tax collections were $8.5 million more than February's estimate, and the general fund was over by $8.6 million.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to present his first budget to lawmakers Monday night.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.