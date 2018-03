NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Spring is bringing on an increased danger of wildfires in Tennessee.

Area forester Danny Osborne of the state Forestry Division in Elizabethton (ee-liz-uh-BETH'-ton) says most fires in Tennessee are caused by people, whether debris burning that gets away or arson. There are occasional lightning strike fires.

So far in 2011, there have been 333 reported wildfires that have burned a total of more than 4,000 acres.

Counties on the Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi borders begin the season in moderate drought, as do areas around Memphis and part way up the Mississippi River. The rest of West Tennessee is listed as abnormally dry.

Burning permits are required statewide through May 15 and the phone numbers for each county can be found online at http://burnsafetn.org.

